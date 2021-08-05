5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,595,000

Looking for NEW CONSTRUCTION? This elegant design offers privacy with three floors and plenty of space. All floors are accessible by the elevator from the garage level up. High end construction featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a powder room. Third floor master bedroom suite. Sun drenched great room with linear gas fireplace, accented by natural stone. Spectacular kitchen with white Starmark soft close cabinets, large island, pristine quartz counters and custom tile back splash. Engineered hardwood flooring throughout, along with LED lighting, custom tile and wainscoting in baths. Kohler & Moen fixtures, fiberglass decks, Huge 2 car garage with 2 garage doors plus storage for chairs bikes, and beach accessories & additional 2 car parking in driveway. Being built with 2X6 framing, poured concrete foundation, lifetime roof shingles and Anderson windows. Lawn irrigation system, full landscaping package, 2 zoned heating and air and tankless hot water system. If that is not enough you can add a pool or spa as an option after a day at the Huntington Avenue beach which has a playground, parking and bathrooms. Close to JCC, ballfields, tennis & basketball courts and of course the beach!. Still time to meet with the builder and make some selections!