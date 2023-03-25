Welcome to 203 N Huntington Ave in Margate NJ. Built just 5 years ago by renowned architect and builder Robert Kiejdan the highest quality build. Prepare to be wowed from the moment you view the outside of this home. Breathe in the beach air from the ample front porch. The open design hosts a large living area with a fireplace, dining area which fits a large table and built-in buffet, an all white custom kitchen with a large center island. The first floor also houses a powder room and laundry room with access to the fenced and paved backyard, room enough to enjoy cooking and dining outside. The second floor hosts the main bedroom suite with a walk in closet, and a private outdoor deck, plus 2 bedrooms and large bath. Designed as a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home this home currently boasts an open den on the third floor instead of the 5thbedroom/ perfect for that extra space or an office. Huntington Ave is located in the center of town and walkable to the beach, boutiques and several restaurants.