Presenting beautiful new construction that checks all boxes for either a shore home or year round residence in the desirable ABC section of Margate 2,493 sqft of living plus ground floor including garage & foyer entrance 5 bedrooms, 3&1/2 baths Ground floor includes full garage with automatic opener, rear covered veranda, in ground gunite pool w/ paver patio, outdoor shower, full irrigation, entry with foyer & elevator to access all levels First floor incorporates open concept kitchen/living/dining-wet bar-powder room and large covered deck Second floor includes the primary bedroom with ensuite, WIC & covered deck-2 additional bdrms with full shared bath & full sized laundry room Third floor has 2 additonal bdrms & tub bath All of the high quality construction & finishes you would expect to see in a custom home built by Piraino Builders Preliminary specifications attached Opportunity to customize while under construction Estimated completion Fall 2021 Contact listing agent for details
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,549,999
