5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,499,900

Luxury new construction by Ocean Properties LLC featuring an elevator, Gunite pool with paver patio,5 bedrooms 4 full baths approx 2800+ sq. ft. of living space. Upgraded finishes and amenities through out, more details to come. A spectacular home for your summer vacations or year round living. This home is situated on a quiet beautiful wide street with plenty of parking and is in walking distance to the beach, restaurants, and shopping. The Builders will work with the buyer to personalize finishes if purchased before completed.