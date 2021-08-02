 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,499,900

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,499,900

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,499,900

Luxury new construction by Ocean Properties LLC featuring an elevator, Gunite pool with paver patio,5 bedrooms 4 full baths approx 2800+ sq. ft. of living space. Upgraded finishes and amenities through out, more details to come. A spectacular home for your summer vacations or year round living. This home is situated on a quiet beautiful wide street with plenty of parking and is in walking distance to the beach, restaurants, and shopping. The Builders will work with the buyer to personalize finishes if purchased before completed.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News