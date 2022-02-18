Desirable Parkway Section corner property, dream home! Adorable 5 bedroom, 3 baths with a convenient 1st floor bedroom suite with separate entrance to the beautifully paved garden area. This home features hardwood flooring throughout, gourmet kitchen, wonderful layout, 3 outside decks, retractable awnings and vinyl maintenance-free siding. Ready to move right in! Enjoy summer living for your great outdoor space. Walking distance to Margate's fine restaurants, beaches and nightlife!
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get ready, New Jersey.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — With Olympic curling on TV, classic rock on the speakers and a good size crowd of regulars on a late Monday afternoon, Yester…
CAMDEN — A federal trial continues this week for a suspended Atlantic City police officer accused of excessive use of force and falsifying pol…
A statement from Carol Neulander’s family Friday assailed a forthcoming musical theater production that draws upon events surrounding her 1994…
James Carney has always considered himself to be a tough guy. The former Atlantic County Surrogate and member of the then Atlantic County Boar…
12:00 p.m.: Court breaks for lunch.
TRENTON — A Mays Landing man has admitted stealing two microphones from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Suspended Atlantic City police officer Sterling Wheaten found not guilty in federal excessive force case
CAMDEN — Atlantic City police Officer Sterling Wheaten was acquitted Thursday by a jury of both federal charges against him in an excessive fo…
NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday night asking the state to investigate how its Division of …
CAMDEN — The situation leading to a police dog attacking David Castellani outside Tropicana Atlantic City nearly nine years ago may have been …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE