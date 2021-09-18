Luxury New Construction, BEST SOUTH SIDE PRICING, in the highly desirable Down Beach Section of Margate. Walk everywhere in this hip part of town. Coffee houses, cafes, ice cream shops, boardwalk, beach and trendy shops makes this a great place to experience the quintessential beach life! This home is a well thought out design, combining functionality, and beauty. This gorgeous custom home will offer a full size garage, beautiful shiplap entrance way, a porch swing for lounging in the sea air, a large outdoor veranda equipped with a TV hook up and fireplace option. Inside, the home boasts an upgraded custom kitchen package, open to a sun filled living room that leads out to a porch/deck, don't forget to grab a cocktail from the wet bar on your way outside. Upstairs, you will find a beautiful master, large walk in closet and bathroom and yet another outdoor deck to cozy up with a morning cup of coffee and peek of the ocean waves. Two other bedroom en suites and a true laundry room complete this floor. Third floor offers two additional nice sized bedrooms and a full bath. Location, price, functionality, and well designed beach home will check off all the boxes on your wish list!! Call now and make appointment to meet the Builder and pick out your finishes!! Next door lot is also available, different styles available and plans are subject to change. Grab friends and family and live next door to each other!!
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,499,000
