5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,489,000

Desirable Parkway Section corner property, dream home! Adorable 5 bedroom, 3 baths with a convenient 1st floor bedroom suite with separate entrance to the beautifully paved garden area. This home features hardwood flooring throughout, gourmet kitchen, wonderful layout, 3 outside decks, retractable awnings and vinyl maintenance-free siding. Ready to move right in! Enjoy summer living for your great outdoor space. Walking distance to Margate's fine restaurants, beaches and nightlife!