5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,250,000

NEW PRICE!! FABULOUS LOCATION & JUST 10 YEARS YOUNG!! Newer construction 3-story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath in the heart of Margate just walking distance to everything!! Spacious first floor with two living areas, hardwood floors, generous dining area, and a beautiful custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar! Second floor features two generously sized bedrooms, full hall bath, and MASTER SUITE offering a walk-in closet and private balcony! On the third floor you will find two more bedrooms and full bath with tub. First floor laundry and powder room. Exterior features include a wonderful paver yard with plenty of room to entertain, a lovely front porch to relax and enjoy the summer breeze, and long driveway for ample parking. All just steps to the hottest dining and shopping in the area plus just 3 short blocks to the beach! This home has everything needed for a shore home or for year round living. CALL TODAY!!

