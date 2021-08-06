Just reduced for quick sale. Won't last at this great price! Prime Location in Longport. Don't let this one pass you by! 2 story w/ 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Only 1 owner. Conveniently located 2.5 blocks from the beach and 1.5 blocks from the bay! Minutes to boardwalk/restaurants/shopping and casinos. Minutes to Ocean City. First floor offers a nice layout w/ living room, spacious kitchen, mechanics room, gas heat, large laundry room and Mud room off back entrance w/ fenced yard.. One car garage plus additional 4 car parking. Room for a small in-ground pool in back. Tiled floors throughout on the first level w/ 2 bedrooms and a full bath. 2nd floor offers 3 bedrooms w/ full bath. Seconds from the Longport Bridge. Proof of funds required with offer. 24 Hrs. notice for all appointments. Located on street with $$$ Million Dollar Homes! Sold strictly"As Is" condition. Buyer responsible for all certifications required by township.
5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $879,900
