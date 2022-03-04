5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $6,999,000

Stunning custom home located on The Point, an exclusive Longport neighborhood at the southern coast of the island. This magnificent property boasts 5 bedrooms plus a den/media room w/ full bath which can be converted into a 6th bedroom. There are 6.5 bathrooms plus a luxurious outdoor shower. The ground level features an elegant, lobby-like foyer, a gym with full sauna, a recreation room with pool table and an oversized, 3 car garage. ascend the aesthetically pleasing staircase or take the all-level elevator into the open concept living area, dining room and kitchen. The high-end custom kitchen is equipped with top-of-the line appliances, oversized island and butler pantry. The dining area has seating for up to 10, a wet bar and full sized, built-in wine refrigerator. The enormous master suite is located on the third level of the home and features breathtaking ocean views and two oversized walk-in closets. The master bath is fitted with steam and radiant heated floors. This home comes fully furnished and equipped including high-end furniture and decor and handmade rugs from India. The Crestron Wireless system controls lighting, shades, and temperature in each room individually. The TV Sonos controls 8 televisions and audio with built-in sound in all rooms. The exterior of the home highlights stunning ocean and inlet views from 3 of the 5 decks. The main deck has a built-in grill for easy out-door entertaining. Large driveway off of garage for additional parking. Masterpiece!