 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $6,499,999

5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $6,499,999

Stunning custom home located on The Point, an exclusive Longport neighborhood at the southern coast of the island. This magnificent property boasts 5 bedrooms plus a den/media room w/ full bath which can be converted into a 6th bedroom. There are 6.5 bathrooms plus a luxurious outdoor shower. The ground level features an elegant, lobby-like foyer, a gym with full sauna, a recreation room with pool table and an oversized, 3 car garage. ascend the aesthetically pleasing staircase or take the all-level elevator into the open concept living area, dining room and kitchen. The high-end custom kitchen is equipped with top-of-the line appliances, oversized island and butler pantry. The dining area has seating for up to 10, a wet bar and full sized, built-in wine refrigerator. The enormous master suite is located on the third level of the home and features breathtaking ocean views and two oversized walk-in closets. The master bath is fitted with steam and radiant heated floors. This home comes fully furnished and equipped including high-end furniture and decor and handmade rugs from India. The Crestron Wireless system controls lighting, shades, and temperature in each room individually. The TV Sonos controls 8 televisions and audio with built-in sound in all rooms. The exterior of the home highlights stunning ocean and inlet views from 3 of the 5 decks. The main deck has a built-in grill for easy out-door entertaining. Large driveway off of garage for additional parking. Masterpiece!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News