5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $5,000,000

Rarely does an opportunity present itself to acquire a 3 property package in sought out Longport. Located just steps from the beach properties offer 3501 Pacific- 5 bedrooms 2 baths, 3503 Pacific- 2 bedrooms 2 baths and 19 S 35th- vacant lot. This massive lot 117x72 (117 down 35th) offers endless possibilities to build three new homes, two new homes on oversized lots or one generational compound on the full property. A short walk to Longport’s tennis and basketball courts and a stroll away from Margate’s downtown shopping, Steve & Cookies, Tomatoes, and Sofias. There’s plenty of potential for the savvy investor or home buyer.