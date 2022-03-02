4-Story NEW house on an over-sized double lot steps to the beach. Approximately 4,000 square feet (includes first level) 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths with a full sized pool and outdoor kitchen in the front yard. Ocean views from multiple decks. Detached garage and off-street parking/driveway. Elevator to all levels. Home is currently 80% finished, finished photographs to follow. Call for details, finishes, etc.
5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $3,695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At a 3rd Ward public safety meeting Thursday night, Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said as recently as Wednesday night he was getting complaints of…
Business owner Thomas Spadafora had a year left on his lease of the building but had asked to be let out of the lease for this year. He said F…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man last week after officers found drugs in his vehicle.
TRENTON — New Jersey highway and law enforcement officials are prepared to tow any tractor-trailers off state highways if they become a hazard…
ATLANTIC CITY — Four men face a litany of gun and drug charges in Atlantic County, including the alleged sale of an untraceable fully automati…
ATLANTIC CITY — Travis Lunn takes over Atlantic City’s top-performing casino as its two newest competitors are surging in the market. But far …
A lot of people roll into Atlantic City touting the next game changer.
In 1985, George Bratsenis was behind bars, facing trial in New Jersey for a run of audacious jewelry store heists. But he had cooked up an ela…
MAYS LANDING — Laurie Zaleski is still waiting for somebody to shake her awake from this dream she’s having.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Retiring police Chief Donna Higbee says she has prioritized supporting the community during her tenure.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE