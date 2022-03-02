 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $3,695,000

4-Story NEW house on an over-sized double lot steps to the beach. Approximately 4,000 square feet (includes first level) 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths with a full sized pool and outdoor kitchen in the front yard. Ocean views from multiple decks. Detached garage and off-street parking/driveway. Elevator to all levels. Home is currently 80% finished, finished photographs to follow. Call for details, finishes, etc.

