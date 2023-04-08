COMING SOON!! INCREDIBLE HIGH-END, LUXURY LONGPORT NEW CONSTRUCTION BUILT BY REVOLUTION BUILDERS!! JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH THIS INCREDIBLE, ONE-OF-A-KIND CUSTOM HOME WILL FEATURE 5 BEDROOMS, 4.5 BATHS, IN-GROUND POOL, ELEVATOR & LARGE DECKS WITH OCEAN VIEWS! You will just fall in love with everything this home has to offer and the desirable location close to Margate's commercial with low Longport taxes-- giving you the BEST OF BOTH WORLDS! Walk to Margate's shopping, restaurants, nightlife, Marina District, bayfront boardwalk and so much more. This beauty will feature Hardie Board siding, Andersen 400 series windows & multiple decks to enjoy living life at the shore. The custom gorgeous interior will feature top-of-the line finishes, high ceilings & gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. 4 stories of COMPLETELY CUSTOMIZABLE living!! Ground level with attached two-car garage, large storage area for all of your bikes & beach chairs. Spectacular, wide-open main floor of living space with high-end, custom designer kitchen including Sub-Zero/Wolf appliance package. Call for more info, plans and specs. Act now and start selecting your beautiful finishes!