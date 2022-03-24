5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $27,500

Here is your chance to secure your summer rental. Located in the highly sought after community of Longport! Only a few blocks to the beach, and short distance to all the amazing shops and restaurants that Margate has to offer. This beautiful single family home is big enough to fit the whole family. Offering 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, covered front porch, fenced backyard, and deck of the master bedroom. The home is currently being updated and will be ready for the summer season. Updates to include; new flooring on both floors, upstairs bathroom remodel, new kitchen counter tops and appliances, along with a nice built in seating area. With plenty of space for entertaining, this is the perfect house to have your 4th of July BBQ. This one is sure to go fast, so call today while it is still available and book your July getaway now!