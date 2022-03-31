 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $22,000

MEMORIAL DAY TO END OF JUNE RENTAL! Renovated five bedroom, two newly renovated full baths just one block from the BEACH! Featuring BRAND NEW flooring, appliances, furniture, washer/dryer, patio furniture, and MORE!! Large fenced in yard NEWLY REDONE perfect for entertaining. Located just steps from the beach, playground and everything Longport has to offer. Call and rent today!!

