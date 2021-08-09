5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $2,695,000

SLEEK AND STYLISH NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH IN-GROUND POOL, 4-STOP ELEVATOR! Nestled on one of Longport's finest streets. This 5-bedroom, 4-and a half bath 2.5-story home features amazing detailed trim package inside and out. The interior boasts a custom trim package, including gorgeous coffered ceilings, wainscoting, crown molding throughout the entire home.The large open floor plan features an expansive family room with a wet bar and fireplace, dining area, & gourmet kitchen with center island ideal for entertaining! The elevator starts at the garage and takes you to the top level. The exterior will offer a private oasis with a pool fenced in yard great for entertaining. Park the car and walk just one block to all the fine amenities Longport has to offer; beach, fishing pier, restaurants all in a private setting. Ready for relaxation and enjoyment this summer.