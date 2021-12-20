Fabulous Southside Longport Beach House. A wonderful opportunity to own a meticulously maintained 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath 3-story home. Located close to the beach with high-end finishes throughout including an elevator, hardwood flooring, 2 built - in gas fireplaces and 2 laundry rooms. This spectacular beach house also boasts a large, open chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances including a Gas Wolf range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, double wall oven, wine cooler and built-in coffeemaker & microwave as well as a separate dining and living area. The master suite boasts a large spacious room with high ceilings, a walk in closet, bathroom with double sink, gas fireplace a separate coffee bar and a deck with covered awning. Enjoy the privacy of a fenced in yard with outdoor shower, multiple decks to entertain and off-street parking for 3+ cars with a 2 car attached garage. Exciting opportunity to own a beautiful Longport Beach House. Call today for Appointment.
5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $2,595,000
