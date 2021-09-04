 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $2,495,000

5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $2,495,000

5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $2,495,000

SLEEK AND STYLISH NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH IN-GROUND POOL, 4-STOP ELEVATOR! Nestled on one of Longport's finest streets. This 5-bedroom, 4-and a half bath 2.5-story home features amazing detailed trim package inside and out. The interior boasts a custom trim package, including gorgeous coffered ceilings, wainscoting, crown molding throughout the entire home.The large open floor plan features an expansive family room with a wet bar and fireplace, dining area, & gourmet kitchen with center island ideal for entertaining! The elevator starts at the garage and takes you to the top level. The exterior will offer a private oasis with a pool fenced in yard great for entertaining. Park the car and walk just one block to all the fine amenities Longport has to offer; beach, fishing pier, restaurants all in a private setting. Ready for relaxation and enjoyment this summer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News