Spectacular sunset and bay views from this NEW beach block build. Located at the "Point Area" in Longport...4 levels of sophistication. Contemporary design, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths...in-ground pool and off-street parking, Must see!!
5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $165,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — With about a week left until its kickoff, the city has stopped the Bamboozle Festival, a resurrected concert event previously …
VINELAND — It was a homecoming like few others in South Jersey
Like a certain summertime boat parade hosted by its neighbor across the 9th Street bridge, Bayfest in Somers Point is undeniably among the eve…
A grand jury on Monday indicted two Atlantic County corrections officers in the death of a man after he was lodged in the Atlantic County jail…
Favorite neighborhood haunts in suburbia are usually ones where everybody knows your name no matter what time of year it is.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE