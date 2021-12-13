 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $1,895,000

5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $1,895,000

5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $1,895,000

PRICE REDUCED! This stunning 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with elevator offers the finest in luxury shore home living. Featuring an upside down design, the second floor includes a gourmet kitchen, dining area, media room, gas fireplace, hardwood flooring throughout, complimented by ample exterior decking. The third floor boasts an entire master suite with ocean views from a private deck. Beautiful Longport Southside home, built by Jim Christaldi and located just steps to the beach!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News