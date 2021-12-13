5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $1,895,000

PRICE REDUCED! This stunning 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with elevator offers the finest in luxury shore home living. Featuring an upside down design, the second floor includes a gourmet kitchen, dining area, media room, gas fireplace, hardwood flooring throughout, complimented by ample exterior decking. The third floor boasts an entire master suite with ocean views from a private deck. Beautiful Longport Southside home, built by Jim Christaldi and located just steps to the beach!