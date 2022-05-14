GORGEOUS single family home with BAY VIEWS! Relax and enjoy the view on your large front porch and 2nd floor deck. Open concept layout with beautiful eat-in gourmet kitchen, dining room and living room with gas fireplace. Featuring 5 bedrooms and 4.5 stunning bathrooms there is plenty of room for everyone! Bonus ground floor patio area, space for home gym and tons of storage. Short walk to the beach and Margate restaurants. Just 5 years young this home is turn-key and ready for you!
5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $1,749,000
