Welcome to 8 W Jacqueline Ave in the quaint, quiet area of Holgate! Located only 4 houses from the beach this raised ranch has tons of potential. Sit and enjoy the ocean breezes in the newly carpeted screened in porch and watch the world go by! This home features 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths and is set up almost as a mother daughter/in law suite with the rear addition of a family room, full bath and bedroom separated by a glass French door. This space makes a great private retreat. Don't worry about climbing stairs as there is an elevator for your convenience! The garage space offers an enormous area for storage, ping pong table, pool table, hang out space, home gym, whatever you like...it's a blank slate! Watch the day break every morning on the beach and in the evenings CLICK MORE
5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $865,000
