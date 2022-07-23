5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $4,499,999

Ready for Summer 2022! 109 E Surf Ave is a stunning oceanfront home with a pool being sold fully furnished and ready for immediate occupancy. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home was built in 2016 to the highest standards and shows like new construction. The home offers top-of-the-line amenities, including Viking appliances, an elevator, trim upgrades throughout, an in-ground swimming pool, fire pit, private beach access, and MASSIVE decks to take advantage of the ocean views. The home is being sold full furnished (including the outdoor furniture) so this is truly a turn-key beach house on LBI. While never a rental, this home would command a premium in rent. Buy today and start using the home for Summer 2022!