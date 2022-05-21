 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $4,299,000

Incredible Custom Home, 3rd from the beach providing spectacular views. This stunning reverse living design takes full advantage of the ocean views and offers 2820 sq. ft. of open living space, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, gourmet kitchen, 2 separate living areas , including a family room w/wet bar, multiple levels of open & covered decking , 3 stop elevator, 2 sets washer/dryers, backyard with built in bar/ outdoor 42'' tv , 10x22 heated salt water pool, 4 zone sonos sound system, 24kw Generac generator, instant h20 heater remote controlled w/circulation pump. This Turn key home has been professionally decorated inside and out, everything is included, all furniture, all artwork, all rugs, 8 smart tv's, all kitchen ware, all window treatments, seller's personal linens, beach/bath towels,

