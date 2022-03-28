 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $4,250,000

  • Updated
Welcome to 4703 S Long Beach Blvd in serene Holgate where expansive breathtaking views of both the ocean and bay await you! You'll never miss a sunrise or sunset again! Check out the virtual tour! Built only 5 short years ago, this home has every amenity in mind and shows like new. Constructed in reverse living style to maximize the panoramic views from all areas of the living space with an open concept floor plan layout, with grand 13' ceilings, the main gathering area is soaked in sunlight and also features a cozy gas fireplace. The gorgeous gourmet kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with a 6 burner Wolf range, soft close cabinets and drawers, wine fridge, and a designated 'grilling' deck off the kitchen. Wait! You haven't heard the best part! More...

