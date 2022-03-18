5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $4,225,000

LBI. An extraordinary corner Bayview oasis located in a cul-de-sac facing Barnegat Bay and on a deep water lagoon. East to West views from sunrise to sunset. This enormous beautifully paved corner property has 170 feet of water frontage and 192 ft of dock frontage that can host up to 7 boats plus two brand new boat lifts. The 1st can accommodate a 20,000 lb, 45ft. boat and the 2nd is a 10,000 lb. lift. For a28 ft boat with new 2 additional floating docks for jet skis. Luxuriate under the new shading pagoda beside the heated built-in pool, spa, and built-in fire pit which are overlooking this wide lagoon. The home offers 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, an open floor plan, multiple decks, and a rooftop with 360 views. Plenty of parking with an attached garage. This unique experience in a home is