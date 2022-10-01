5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $3,999,999

109 E Surf Ave is a stunning oceanfront home with a pool ready for immediate occupancy. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home was built in 2016 to the highest standards and shows like new construction. The home offers top-of-the-line amenities, including Viking appliances, an elevator, trim upgrades throughout, an in-ground swimming pool, fire pit, private beach access, and MASSIVE decks to take advantage of the ocean views. Furniture (including the outdoor furniture) is negotiable so this is truly a turn-key beach house on LBI. While never a rental, this home would command a premium in rent.