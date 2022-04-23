5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $3,799,000

New lagoon front construction built by Mancini Custom Homes in the much sought-after section of ''The Dunes'' in Long Beach Township. Sited on a wide, deep, free-running lagoon close to the open bay with 60' of brand-new bulkhead and a pool. Over 3200 sq ft of non-reversed living space with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The first floor features a light and airy open floor plan, including kitchen, dining and living areas, with a gas fireplace. This space also includes two sets of sliding glass doors that lead you to a large covered outdoor deck overlooking the pool and lagoon, where you can relax and enjoy beautiful water views and bay breezes.