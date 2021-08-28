5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $3,495,000

This sensational custom built New Construction true Bayfront home built by Thomas Keller with a late 2021 completion date offers endless amenities and upgrades both inside and out.Located in Haven Beach, this non-reverse living home encompasses 3,568 sq ft. of living space. The home boasts 5 bedroom ensuite, an expansive open floor plan, family room, multiple decks both covered and uncovered, swimming pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, fire-pit, new dock and bulkhead, and plenty of space for water toys. The well-thought-out floor plan takes full advantage of Bayfront living with walls of glass on both levels offering unobstructed bay views for as far as the eye can see. The layout is ideal for family and guests with plenty of space to gather and spread out.