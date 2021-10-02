5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $3,400,000

Steps from having your toes in the sand this OCEANFRONT single family home is located in The Peahala Park section of Long Beach Township. This reverse living home offers 3 floors of living space. The first floor is equipped with a sizable bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room. The 3 stop elevator makes reverse living an ocean breeze. The second floor features 4 bedrooms including an ensuite with deck access and ocean views. The open concept third floor offers a living room with a gas stone fireplace, a dining room and gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash and dazzling Quartz countertops.