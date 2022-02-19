This coastal contemporary home is situated 2 houses from the beach. The home offers multi level decks with spectacular ocean and bay views. Enjoy spectacular sunrises and sunsets from the roof deck. The roof deck features a Salt Water Spa! The open floor plan offers; a gourmet kitchen with designer appliances, an island, granite counter tops, a sliding glass door to the rear deck, 5 bedrooms, 3 and 1 half baths, a laundry room, a 3 stop elevator + so much more. ***TURN KEY-FULLY FURNISHED.
5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,900,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get ready, New Jersey.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Amazon, the company that dominates online retail across the country, could soon be coming to Galloway — although some neig…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — With Olympic curling on TV, classic rock on the speakers and a good size crowd of regulars on a late Monday afternoon, Yester…
Suspended Atlantic City police officer Sterling Wheaten found not guilty in federal excessive force case
CAMDEN — Atlantic City police Officer Sterling Wheaten was acquitted Thursday by a jury of both federal charges against him in an excessive fo…
CAMDEN — A federal trial continues this week for a suspended Atlantic City police officer accused of excessive use of force and falsifying pol…
12:00 p.m.: Court breaks for lunch.
James Carney has always considered himself to be a tough guy. The former Atlantic County Surrogate and member of the then Atlantic County Boar…
TRENTON — A Mays Landing man has admitted stealing two microphones from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday night asking the state to investigate how its Division of …
CAMDEN — The situation leading to a police dog attacking David Castellani outside Tropicana Atlantic City nearly nine years ago may have been …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE