5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,900,000

This coastal contemporary home is situated 2 houses from the beach. The home offers multi level decks with spectacular ocean and bay views. Enjoy spectacular sunrises and sunsets from the roof deck. The roof deck features a Salt Water Spa! The open floor plan offers; a gourmet kitchen with designer appliances, an island, granite counter tops, a sliding glass door to the rear deck, 5 bedrooms, 3 and 1 half baths, a laundry room, a 3 stop elevator + so much more. ***TURN KEY-FULLY FURNISHED.