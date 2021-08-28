5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,849,000

A NEW HOME OF OUTSTANDING MERIT...This to-be-built connoisseur's choice located on the oceanblock with oceanviews in renowned Haven Beach will be ready for July 4th, 2021...perfect day for celebrating with your family! Enjoy coastal living in this 3-level contemporary with elevator, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, 3987 square feet situated on an oversized 75x90 lot. This stunning home offers a ground level cabana/rec room with convenient kitchen boasting full size refrigerator, dishwasher and sink, along with top-of-the-line COREtec flooring for durability. Designed for entertaining, the wide sliders open to private backyard with covered patio mixed with outdoor bar and grill area while overlooking the gas-heated fiberglass pool with adjoining pavers. (Cont'd)