5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,799,000

Welcome to 115 E Mermaid Lane, located 3 homes and just 25 steps to the beautiful beaches of LBI! This to be built, new construction home offers 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and 2678 sq. ft of living space. This reversed living home is perfect for entertaining friends and family. The 1000 sq. ft. roof top deck, which features a Hot Tub, Grill, and Fire Pit, is a great place for you and your guests to enjoy the unobstructed ocean views all year long. The roof top deck will surely be the best place to catch both sunrises and sunsets. No short cuts were taken during the design of this home. High quality Oak hardwood flooring throughout as well as an upgraded kitchen featuring GE Cafe Series Stainless Steel Appliances and granite countertops