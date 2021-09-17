Welcome to 115 E Mermaid Lane, located 3 homes and just 25 steps to the beautiful beaches of LBI! This to be built, new construction home offers 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and 2678 sq. ft of living space. This reversed living home is perfect for entertaining friends and family. The 1000 sq. ft. roof top deck, which features a Hot Tub, Grill, and Fire Pit, is a great place for you and your guests to enjoy the unobstructed ocean views all year long. The roof top deck will surely be the best place to catch both sunrises and sunsets. No short cuts were taken during the design of this home. High quality Oak hardwood flooring throughout as well as an upgraded kitchen featuring GE Cafe Series Stainless Steel Appliances and granite countertops
5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WILDWOOD — Roar to the Shore is no more, but that won’t necessarily keep the bikers away this weekend.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into the Tilton Inn on Saturday afternoon.
ATLANTIC CITY — One of the lanes of Route 30 will be closed Wednesday while police conduct a follow-up investigation, the department said Tuesday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Harry’s Oyster Bar at Bally’s Atlantic City is set to close by the end of the month, the restaurant’s owners said Friday.
Growing up in Glen Ridge, Essex County, John Ruggiero knew his fair share of wiseguys.
SOMERS POINT — With the posting of the familiar white concentric circles on a red background and the removal of the former big “K,” workers sp…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon on the Black Horse Pike near Elmwood Avenue in the Cardiff section of the t…
William C. Sproule III has a 23-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son.
Aleyah McIntyre was supposed to come home to her father in Millville this week. A long-fought custody battle finally came to an end Sept. 3 wh…
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police have positively identified a body found in dense woods in the Whitesboro section of the township as that of Leila Bel…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE