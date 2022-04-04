5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,750,000

SEAS THE MOMENT...in this stunning home with distinctive architecture, plus a premier location in The Dunes and built by Erik Johnson...the Island's finest builder! Enjoy beauty and the beach from this oceanside 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with 2687 living square footage and 3-car garage. Designed for entertaining, family and friends will delight in the 10x20 gas-heated saltwater pool with adjoining pavers and walkways, along with an outdoor kitchen for those family barbecues after a fun day on large beach. The sunny backyard boasts vinyl fencing for your privacy and professional landscaping with underground irrigation that is part of the beautiful setting. (Cont'd)