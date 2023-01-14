 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,727,000

JUST COMPLETED NEW CONSTRUCTION, 3rd FROM THE OCEAN Welcome to 115 E Mermaid Lane, located just 75 feet from the beautiful beaches of LBI. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms (two en suite) and 2678 SF of living space. This reversed living home is designed with entertainment and comfort in mind and has a 3 stop elevator for your convenience. The 3rd floor living area has an open concept floor plan with plenty of natural light, ocean views and covered deck, perfect for large gatherings. The massive rooftop oasis has unobstructed ocean views, with room for hot tub, grill, fire pit and plenty of seating. You'll enjoy spectacular sunrises and sunsets year-round from your rooftop, enabling you to decompress and refresh your senses. No shortcuts were taken in the design and construction

