Located on the oceanside just steps to the beach on a corner lot, this custom-built new construction 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home encompasses over 2500 sq. feet of well-thought-out living space. The tastefully appointed coastal interior, on-point finishes, and attention to detail are all sure to please even the fussiest of buyers. The reverse living floor plan offers an open-concept living room with a gas fireplace, a dining area, and a functional kitchen with a breakfast bar all under volume ceilings and walls of windows. Access to a fully covered deck off of the kitchen is ideal for outdoor dining and relaxing. The oversized master ensuite running the entire width of the home is set off of the gathering space along with a powder room. The middle level is perfect for families and friends. A family room, a junior ensuite, three guest bedrooms, two full-hall bathrooms, and a laundry room round out the space. Panoramic island views can be enjoyed from the rooftop deck. The property comes complete with a swimming pool, professional hardscape, and landscape package per the attached plan. The location of this home is ideal for walking or biking into Beach Haven where there are countless restaurants, nightlife, coffee shops, mini golf, ice cream, arts, entertainment so much more. This home is built by Bob Meyer and designed by Craig Brearley with an expected completion date of February 2024 and comes with a whole house generator. The exterior rendering and landscape plan may be an approximation.