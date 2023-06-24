Built in 2022, this oceanside five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home with ocean views, a swimming pool, and an elevator checks all of the boxes. Three levels of living space allow for family and friends to gather and make entertaining a breeze. The reverse living floorplan offers an open-concept living room, dining area, and kitchen with access to a sizable deck, all catching ocean views. A powder room and master ensuite are located off of the gathering space. Sitting front and center on the middle level is an open family room, two guest ensuites, a guest bedroom, a full hall bathroom, and a laundry room.The ground level offers a two-car garage, a guest bedroom, a full bathroom, and a small den area.The yard comes complete with a southern exposure swimming pool and a paver