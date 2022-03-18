Welcome home to 129 E S 32nd St. in the Beach Haven Garden section of Long Beach Twp. This is a lovely turnkey property. The first floor features an open concept design with a nicely sized kitchen which spills into the dining room and living room. A great space for entertaining or just lounging around, Also, on the first floor is a bunk room and then a generously sized master suite with its own private bathroom. Lastly, you will be delighted to find a half bath and a laundry room. Upstairs there are 3 additional bedrooms with ample sleeping for all of your family and guests. A full hallway bath compliments the space of the second floor When your at the beach you want to be outside! A large west facing deck is perfect for sunbathing and relaxing after a tough day on the beach!
5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,500,000
