Welcome to this gorgeous open bay front home, where the sunsets are nothing short of spectacular. This custom home was completely remodeled in 2020 with numerous upgrades. The top floor has the ''wow'' factor with a open floor plan w/a oversized living room w/fireplace and a gourmet kitchen. Upgraded appliances include a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Wolf stove. Extra long quartz island and custom cabinetry. Off the living room is a bedroom or office. The second floor has primary bedroom with private oversized bathroom and walk in closet. Enjoy your sitting area over looking the water. There are three other bedrooms and another room that can be used as a bedroom or office. 12' ceilings, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, lutron lighting, bonus room and so much more. A must see!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,499,000
