This is a coming soon listing and can't be shown until April 11, 2023. Beautiful new bayside construction with fantastic ocean views, just a block from the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge! Tucked away on a quiet back road, just six houses from the beach path, this shore home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, first and second floor family rooms, a three-stop elevator, and an enormous two-tiered rooftop deck.Built by Mancini Custom Homes, with over 2400 sf of light and open living space: The upper floor features vaulted ceilings and a bright and airy kitchen, living and dining area. The kitchen has center island seating for five, quartz countertops and a Kitchenaid appliance package. A shiplap fireplace with black granite surround and custom mantel are the focal point of the
5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Spring fishing is here, and a report from Fortescue on the Delaware Bay is a definite highlight.
CAPE MAY — Police have linked a car abandoned on a city beach to an investigation into the death of an 11-year-old boy in Montgomery County, P…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic County golf course has been sold to a businessman and Atlantic City casino executive, after the property had p…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A large fire damaged several trailer units at Seaville Shores Campground on Corson Tavern Road on Tuesday afternoon, sending …
ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey has grown accustomed to legal marijuana since sales began almost a year ago.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE