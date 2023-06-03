Beautiful new bayside construction with fantastic ocean views, just a block from the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge! Tucked away on a quiet back road, just six houses from the beach path, this shore home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, first and second floor family rooms, a three-stop elevator, and an enormous two-tiered rooftop deck.Built by Mancini Custom Homes, with over 2400 sf of light and open living space: The upper floor features vaulted ceilings and a bright and airy kitchen, living and dining area. The kitchen has center island seating for five, quartz countertops and a Kitchenaid appliance package. A shiplap fireplace with black granite surround and custom mantel are the focal point of the
5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,349,000
