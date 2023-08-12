Built in 2020 by Mancini Custom Homes this oceanside thoughtfully designed, meticulously maintained and tastefully appointed coastal custom home offers 5 bedroom, 3 baths and a non reverses living floor plan. The soothing color palette, eye for design and inviting style all highlight the comfortable feeling of this beach house. The open concept living room, dining area and kitchen all flow seamlessly to the outdoors for convenient dining, barbecuing, and lounging. A retractable awning covers the entire deck with shade if desired. A guest bedroom, full hall bathroom and large laundry room are set off of the gathering space. An oversized master ensuite, three guest bedrooms and a full hall bathroom round out the top floor sleeping quarters. Coming Soon Listing showings start 7/31/2023 Built in 2020 by Mancini Custom Homes this oceanside thoughtfully designed, meticulously maintained and tastefully appointed coastal custom home offers 5 bedroom, 3 baths and a non reverses living floor plan. The soothing color palette, eye for design and inviting style all highlight the comfortable feeling of this beach house. The open concept living room, dining area and kitchen all flow seamlessly to the outdoors for convenient dining, barbecuing, and lounging. A retractable awning covers the entire deck with shade if desired. A guest bedroom, full hall bathroom and large laundry room are set off of the gathering space. An oversized master ensuite, three guest bedrooms and a full hall bathroom round out the top floor sleeping quarters. The yard offers shade and sun with a paver patio along with privacy landscaping and plenty of room for a pool, spa and outdoor amenities. The oversized garage boasts space for cars, bikes, boards, beach gear and an excess of hangout space for the kids. The location of this home is ideal for those who want to walk or bike to town without living the hustle and bustle of Beach Haven. Countless restaurants, shops, nightlife and amusements are all just a few blocks away.