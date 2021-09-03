5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,295,000

This is coming soon listing and cannot be shown until 7/31. Located on the oceanside just 3 houses to the beach, this 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath reverse living home with oceanviews, and an elevator comes with a very strong rental history and is being offered turnkey. The staggered layout is ideal for family and friends, allowing plenty of space for privacy and gatherings. The open concept floor plan encompassing the living room, dining room, and kitchen offers an abundance of space and endless seating options along with walls of natural light. A deck off of the living space is perfect for outdoor dining. A large master ensuite with a custom bath sits off of the gathering space along with a powder room and elevator access.