5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,199,000

New Construction, Summer 2022 delivery of this custom-built bayside home with a swimming pool. This 2826 sq. Ft. custom-designed home by Craig Brearley and under construction by Thomas J Keller offers numerous upgrades, enriched finishes, and quality construction both inside and out all while capturing the essence of coastal living. The well thought out reverse living floor plan offers an open concept living space with tons of natural light, 10ft ceilings on main living area, high-end appliances, Francie Milano kitchen and baths, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an additional family room with wet bar, laundry room, elevator, gas fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, four decks plus a rooftop and so much more.The outside space includes great curb appeal with a paver driveway and walkway, landscape