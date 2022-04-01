5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,149,000

Welcome to Sunset Point, Holgate's newest high end waterfront development. A collection of 5 brand new, waterfront homes, all with breathtaking bay views and smart, functional layouts. This home has 59 feet of waterfrontage with 4 boat slips fully equipped with water and electric. The views are amazing from the bayside decks and oversized rooftop. This home has the views of a full Bayfront home with the protection of a breakwater. and convenience of being an extremely short walk to the beach. There is no doubt that you will fall in love with the with the multilevel layout, high end finishes and 6 stop double-sided elevator to access it all. Amenity sheet attached to the listing or upon request. An opportunity like this does not come along often, come take a look for yourself befor