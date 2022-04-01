 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,149,000

5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $2,149,000

Welcome to Sunset Point, Holgate's newest high end waterfront development. A collection of 5 brand new, waterfront homes, all with breathtaking bay views and smart, functional layouts. This home has 59 feet of waterfrontage with 4 boat slips fully equipped with water and electric. The views are amazing from the bayside decks and oversized rooftop. This home has the views of a full Bayfront home with the protection of a breakwater. and convenience of being an extremely short walk to the beach. There is no doubt that you will fall in love with the with the multilevel layout, high end finishes and 6 stop double-sided elevator to access it all. Amenity sheet attached to the listing or upon request. An opportunity like this does not come along often, come take a look for yourself befor

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News