New oceanside construction by Mancini Custom Homes, near shops, restaurants, and new public pickleball court. Reversed living, 1929 sq ft with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and an elevator. The first floor features a primary suite with large walk-in closet, 3 more bedrooms and another full bath. The top floor great room features vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, and a bright and airy kitchen with island seating. Enjoy your favorite alfresco meals on the large deck off the dining area.
5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,999,900
