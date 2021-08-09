5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,999,000

This is a coming soon listing and cannot be shown until August 6th. Located just four houses to the beach on the ocean block this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is packed with charm, personality, and great taste. Impeccably maintained and tastefully appointed with coastal decor this oversized expanded cape sits perfectly positioned on an 80 X 85 ft lot with a detached garage and fantastic outdoor space, all inviting and functional. Updated and renovated this home captures the true essence of a classic beach house with modern conveniences throughout. It is overflowing with small touches of a home much loved. The expanded floor plan is ideal for families who love to gather and entertain.The first floor offers a living room with a gas fireplace, two guest bedrooms, kitchen, dining room,