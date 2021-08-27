5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,999,000

Built in 2020 this oceanside home with Smart Home Technology and unobstructed bay views has customized finishes throughout with numerous upgrades and details you will only find in a custom-built home. Tastefully appointed with an eye for design this reverse living 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2500 sq. ft. beach house carries the coastal feel throughout each and every room all while taking full advantage of water views throughout the home. Sitting front and center on the middle floor is the family room, a perfect place for kids to gather that is flooded with natural night with walls of windows highlighting the bay views. Four guest bedrooms and two full hall baths are set off of the gathering space, making an ideal layout