Built in 2020 this oceanside home with Smart Home Technology and unobstructed bay views has customized finishes throughout with numerous upgrades and details you will only find in a custom-built home. Tastefully appointed with an eye for design this reverse living 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2500 sq. ft. beach house carries the coastal feel throughout each and every room all while taking full advantage of water views throughout the home. Sitting front and center on the middle floor is the family room, a perfect place for kids to gather that is flooded with natural night with walls of windows highlighting the bay views. Four guest bedrooms and two full hall baths are set off of the gathering space, making an ideal layout
5 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,999,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
16-year-old Cape May lifeguard Norman Inferrera dies from injuries suffered in on-duty boating accident
CAPE MAY — The Cape May Beach Patrol and community are mourning the death of a 16-year-old first-year lifeguard.
MARGATE — A 67-year-old surfer was pulled unconscious from the water near the Margate Pier about 4 p.m. Friday, police said, and later died at…
MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A single-car crash in the early morning hours of Saturday claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman from Hammonton, police said.
Village Supermarket, Inc. has applied to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for preliminary and final site plan approvals to constr…
A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff Friday at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, ki…
CAPE MAY — This historic beach resort does not look anything like a ghost town.
SOMERS POINT — Greate Bay Country Club is under new ownership, the club's spokesperson said Tuesday.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Middle Township police sergeant has been charged with two counts of witness tampering.
ATLANTIC CITY — Eight of Atlantic City’s nine casinos were profitable in the second quarter of this year as business improved and gamblers wer…
The Atlantic Shore 13-year-old baseball team ended the summer on top.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE